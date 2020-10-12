Bojangles celebrates National Pulled Pork Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday, October 12, is National Pulled Pork Day. The way you cook it, depends on where you live.

“It’s kind of cool, BBQ has been a tradition in America since the very beginning,” said Bojangles' Chef Marshall Scarborough.

The dish dates back to the 17th century in the United States. “If you’re in California, BBQ is cooking burgers and hot dogs outside, but if you’re in the south it’s really something special,” he said.

The chain, known for chicken and biscuits is putting pulled pork on its menu. Their recipe is inspired by the Eastern style of barbeque known in the Carolinas.

“The main difference between the west and east style is that the western style of Carolina barbeque uses pork shoulders and has a sweet and tangy taste. The eastern uses the whole hog, chopped up and after it’s cooked it is marinated with sauce... that’s different than a lot of places,” he said.

Chef Scarborough said Bojangles' pork is equal parts tangy and smoky. It’s only at stores for a limited time.

