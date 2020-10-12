Boy, 3, finds loaded gun, shoots self in head at Oregon home

ALOHA, Ore. (KATU) - A 3-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun he found at an Oregon home.

According to the sheriff’s office, 3-year-old James Lindquester shot himself in the head Friday night after he found a loaded handgun in a bedroom end table drawer at a home in Aloha, Oregon. His family called 911 immediately, and James was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed. Deputies say that decision will be up to the district attorney.

Deputies say 3-year-old James Lindquester accidentally shot himself in the head after finding a loaded gun. He died hours later at the hospital. (Source: Family photos, KATU via CNN)

An autopsy will be conducted at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

First responders say calls like this are not common in Washington County, but when they do happen, they are extremely difficult to handle.

“I think if you ask any first responder, the death of a child is the absolute worst call that we go to. It’s tough. A lot of us are parents ourselves. I know some of the responders on scene last night have children. Some of them have children the same age as this little boy, and it’s tough,” Deputy Shannon Wilde said.

They encourage gun owners to keep firearms locked up and stored away from ammunition to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

