Dick’s Sporting Goods looking to hire 9,000 holiday workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it is looking to hire nearly 9,000 workers for the holiday season.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14 the store will host a “National Signing Day” to recruit for positions across the country.

The staff members hired during the holiday season will serve the company’s stores, distribution centers and fulfill curbside pickup and ship-from-store orders.

“Our in-store teammates are key to providing the exceptional customer service experience and expert guidance our customers expect,” Julie Lodge-Jarrett, Dick’s senior vice president and chief people officer said.

Dicks Sporting Goods stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

Individuals interested in applying can do so on the company’s website.

