Advertisement

FBI offers tips to avoid online scams targeting voters

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities are warning that scammers may be targeting voters.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have issued an announcement about spoofed URLs and email domains that could pose a risk to voters.

Officials said scammers are using fraudulent websites and email addresses – posing as legitimate election resources – that could easily dupe victims into giving away their personal information or infect their computer with malware.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI said to carefully check the spelling of web addresses, websites and email addresses. Scammers often misspell words and use a .com instead of a .gov web address.

Seek out information from trustworthy sources. Make sure your computer and antivirus software are updated.

Remove unneeded software apps. Use a strong two-factor authentication. Don’t open emails or attachments from someone you don’t know, and never give out any personal information via email. Many emails requesting such information will appear to be legitimate.

The FBI is also encouraging the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity to their local FBI field office or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search continues for missing South Carolina teen ‘in crisis’

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said Conrad is considered at-risk, but gave no further details on her suspected condition.

News

MEDIC Regional Blood Center to reward donors with Ripley’s Aquarium tickets

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it is currently at the critical level for O Positive and B Negative blood types.

News

Petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza reaches more than 100K

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Mexican Pizza is set to be removed from menus on Nov. 15 alongside the shredded chicken burrito, chicken soft taco and Pico de Gallo.

Politics Headlines

Big turnout as early in-person voting starts in Georgia

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The chance to cast ballots on Georgia’s first day of in-person early voting Monday had thousands of people waiting for hours to make their voices heard.

News

Knoxville native brings film talents back home

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
McCamish and her team plan to start filming in Knoxville in Spring of 2021.

Latest News

News

Dick’s Sporting Goods looking to hire 9,000 holiday workers

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
On Wednesday, Oct. 14 the store will host a “National Signing Day” to recruit for positions across the country.

News

Priest allegedly caught recording sexual acts at church’s altar

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Clark was arrested, along with the two women on obscenity charges.

National Politics

Harris: 'Equal justice under law is at stake'

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the vice presidential nominee, condemned the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court in her comments, delivered remotely on Monday.

Politics Headlines

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

National

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.