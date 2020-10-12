Intense blast of cold air this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Much drier air is here. Now we await two back-to-back shots of cold air.

There are some low-end chances for rain Monday night and again early Friday.

Alaskan air rolls in for the weekend. That makes it chilly for your outdoor plans. BRRRRR.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Delta is in the past but the breeze took down some leaves. The leaves really got some color in the last few days, and, based on the pictures you’re sharing with us, the leaves are ‘peaking’ in the higher elevations of the mountains.

Some of those leaves drop tonight as the week’s first cold blast moves in. Rain is basically between 10:00-3:00, so right in the middle of the night. The breeze and cooler air is a bigger deal than any light rain we get and for a couple hours Monday night, breeze could gust to 30 mph.

We quickly pull in the sunshine Tuesday afternoon, but it’s much less humid and a little cooler. Highs range from the mid 60s on the Plateau and SE Kentucky, to 70 degrees in the Valley.

A weak cold front brings a few showers to East Tennessee Monday night. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are beautiful days, but will be warmer. That’s ahead of the next COLD blast. The week’s second, and much more intense, cold front gets here early Friday. It’s coming all the way from Alaska – so you know it’s going to be chilly!

There’s rain and breeze, sure, but the big change is in the temps.

We’re in the upper 30s for the first time in a long time in Knoxville Saturday morning. They may even be in the lower 20s by LeConte and Clingman’s Dome!

The weather for the Vols game is gorgeous but it’s cold.

The weekend is mostly sunny; perfect for viewing the fall colors while they last!

