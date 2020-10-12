Investigation underway after man found fatally shot in crashed car at Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are on the search for a suspect after a fatal overnight shooting at a Knoxville apartment.

Knoxville police responded to a shooting with a victim in parking lot B of Lonsdale Homes near the 1900 block of Texas Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot inside of a Chrysler 300. The vehicle had wrecked into a parked Ford Expedition in the lot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police a man wearing red shorts and a white shirt fled from the vehicle before officers arrived, according to KPD.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

