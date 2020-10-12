Knoxville native brings film talents back home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native Alyse McCamish studied film in Wales, England and now she is bringing her talents back home to East Tennessee.

While away at school three years ago, McCamish was facing hard times. Her favorite place to escape her troubles was an aquarium shop located just across the street from where she lived.

“I lived across the street from an aquarium shop, so anytime I would have a particularly bad day I would go into the aquarium shop and sit with the fishies,” McCamish said.

On one particularly rough day, that aquarium shop became her inspiration for her first film “What the Fish”. She describes the movie as a romantic comedy with a twist.

“It’s told from the perspective of our main character Theo who lives across the street form an aquarium store where this girl Lilly works and he’s totally enthralled by her - he has this massive crush and he’s too shy to speak to her,” McCamish said of the movie.

McCamish wrote the first draft for the movie in one night. Three years later, she pitched that film idea to a producer she met while working at a pizza shop in California. That producer sent the movie idea off to a literary agent and from there things started taking off.

McCamish chose two producers, Scott Lazar and Harel Goldstein, to co-produce her film with her. She is also the film’s writer and lead actress.

“I felt so in over my head, and you never know what you’re doing the first time you do it, but I knew it was good. I knew the story was good and it was mine and I had it," said McCamish.

She said her favorite part about the movie thus far is being able to show off Knoxville, as some scenes will be shot in the Scruffy City. So far she has chosen a fish mural painted on the side of Jerry’s Art-O-Rama and the Old City to showcase in ‘What the Fish’.

“It [Knoxville] always shines really well, everybody falls in love with it. It’s a very charming little place to call home and so I’m really excited to bring that out to the world a little bit,” McCamish said.

McCamish and her team plan to start filming in Knoxville in Spring of 2021. You can watch a sneak peak of the film here.

