Knoxville woman celebrates 100th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alma Bibbs celebrated a century of life Sunday, October 11 with a drive-by birthday parade.

Dozens of her family members, friends and neighbors lined the street and rode past Bibbs' East Knoxville home to wish their ‘granny’ a happy 100th birthday.

When asked what the secret is to living to be 100, Bibbs told WVLT’s Arial Starks that there is no secret, to simply live life one day at a time.

Each person who participated in the parade was gifted with Alma-themed party favors including cupcakes and champagne glasses. Everyone who came in direct contact with Bibbs wore masks.

