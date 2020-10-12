Louisiana teen arrested for abusing paralyzed mother

RACELAND, La. (WVLT/WVUE) -A 19-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Saturday after allegedly physically and emotionally abusing his partially paralyzed wheelchair-bound mother, WVUE reported.

The Thibodaux Police Department began investigating the situation on Saturday, Oct. 10 after reports of the 60-year-old mother being physically abused.

According to WVUE, she was allegedly abused for weeks, which was reported by her part-time home health provider.

TBD said Elzy Jr. would violently shake his mothers' wheelchair, verbally abuse her and punched her as well.

Elzy Jr. was arrested for cruelty of the infirmed, which is a felony. He was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $25,000 bond.

