Advertisement

Louisiana teen arrested for abusing paralyzed mother

A 19-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Saturday after allegedly physically and emotionally abusing his partially paralyzed, wheelchair-bound mother, WVUE reported.
19-year-old Louisiana man arrested for allegedly physically and abusing his paralyzed mother.
19-year-old Louisiana man arrested for allegedly physically and abusing his paralyzed mother.(Thibodaux Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACELAND, La. (WVLT/WVUE) -A 19-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Saturday after allegedly physically and emotionally abusing his partially paralyzed wheelchair-bound mother, WVUE reported.

The Thibodaux Police Department began investigating the situation on Saturday, Oct. 10 after reports of the 60-year-old mother being physically abused.

According to WVUE, she was allegedly abused for weeks, which was reported by her part-time home health provider.

TBD said Elzy Jr. would violently shake his mothers' wheelchair, verbally abuse her and punched her as well.

Elzy Jr. was arrested for cruelty of the infirmed, which is a felony. He was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BBB: Scammers are posing as Amazon employees

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
As more people are relying on delivery services, the Better Business Bureau warns of scammers following suit.

News

Which Tennessee city is growing the fastest?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
One city in Tennessee is among the fastest growing in the country, according to a report from WalletHub.

Making A Difference

Making a Difference: Knoxville Botanical Garden gives back

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum used its resources to share the beauty of nature and grow food for neighbors in need.

News

Man killed in Knoxville hotel shooting identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Latest News

News

No one knows what killed four horses, sickened others at a NC stable

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The horses were all tested for coronavirus and other diseases, and all the tests came back negative.

News

Shooting victim who crashed car at Knoxville apartment identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Witnesses told police a man wearing red shorts and a white shirt fled from the vehicle before officers arrived, according to KPD.

WVLT

Intense blast of cold air this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Most of the week will see sunshine and slightly above average temperatures, but a strong fall front will bring the potential for our first frost of the season by the weekend.

News

Sharply colder air is here by the weekend!

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Nashville investigating big worship event outside courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nashville officials say they are investigating a worship event outside the historic courthouse over the weekend that packed together a crowd of people, many unmasked despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

8-year-old Texas girl who died of dehydration forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Texas police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl in August, KOSA reported.