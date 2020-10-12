Many Americans don’t plan to travel during holiday season, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, which is a time when many Americans begin planning their trips to visit family.

A recent study showed many people don’t plan to spend the holidays with their loved ones. Travelocity reported 60 percent of Americans said they won’t travel to see family or friends over the holiday season during the pandemic.

According to Travelocity, 80 percent of Americans plan to drive to their destination instead of traveling by plane.

The study reported 25 percent of Americans plan to take a personal vacation during their holiday break instead.

Most respondents who will travel to visit family during the holidays said they plan to stay at a hotel or vacation rental as opposed to staying with family.

Only 25 percent of Americans said they still plan to fly during the holidays.

