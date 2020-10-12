MEDIC Regional Blood Center to reward donors with Ripley’s Aquarium tickets
MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it is currently at the critical level for O Positive and B Negative blood types.
MEDIC will reward donors with tickets to Ripley’s Gatlinburg Aquarium on Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 16.
All MEDIC blood centers and community drives are participating:
Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue
Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike
Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104
Crossville – 79 S. Main Street
MEDIC requires all donors to wear a face mask or covering. Individuals without a mask will be provided with one.
Appointments to donate can be made online or by calling 865-524-3074.
