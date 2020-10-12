NASA wants to know what’s in your moon kit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NASA will soon begin conducting their last series of Green Run tests for the Space Launch System, the most powerful rocket ever built.

The tests will gradually bring the rocket and all of its systems to life for the first time. The tests will ensure the rocket is ready for missions to the moon. NASA will land the first woman on the moon in 2024.

In celebration of the upcoming milestone, NASA is asking people to share what they would pack for a trip to the moon.

People can share their #NASAmoonkit on the following social media platforms:

Instagram: Use the Instagram app to upload your photo or video, and in the description include #NASAMoonKit

Twitter: Share your image on Twitter and include #NASAMoonKit in the tweet

Facebook: Share your image on Facebook and include #NASAMoonKit in the post

NASA said creative moon kits may be shared on NASA’s social media accounts.

