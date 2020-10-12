Advertisement

Nashville investigating big worship event outside courthouse

Nashville officials say they are investigating a worship event outside the historic courthouse over the weekend that packed together a crowd of people, many unmasked despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville officials say they are investigating a worship event outside the historic courthouse over the weekend that packed together a crowd of people, many unmasked despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nashville Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd says the city will pursue “appropriate penalties” against the organizer, saying that person did not submit an application to the health department or permit application to any Nashville department.

Worship event leader Sean Feucht posted videos of the big gathering to social media. Feucht has been associated with similar gatherings in other cities.

The investigation comes as new COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Tennessee.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

No one knows what killed four horses, sickened others at a NC stable

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The horses were all tested for coronavirus and other diseases, and all the tests came back negative.

News

Shooting victim who crashed car at Knoxville apartment identified

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Witnesses told police a man wearing red shorts and a white shirt fled from the vehicle before officers arrived, according to KPD.

WVLT

Intense blast of cold air this weekend

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Most of the week will see sunshine and slightly above average temperatures, but a strong fall front will bring the potential for our first frost of the season by the weekend.

News

Sharply colder air is here by the weekend!

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

News

8-year-old Texas girl who died of dehydration forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Texas police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl in August, KOSA reported.

News

Thousands of volunteers sign up for intentional COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Thousands of volunteers are signing up to be intentionally exposed to COVID-19 as part of an experimental drug trial, according to a report from CNN.

News

UK sheep farmer sentenced to 14 years in prison for contaminated baby food plot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A sheep farmer was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday for his plot to use baby food laced with metal shards to blackmail on of Britain’s biggest supermarket chains.

News

Take a hike to help East Tenn. kids in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The group that represents abused children in Sevier County hopes you’ll take a hike to help raise money for them.

News

Tennessee mayor dies after COVID-19 battle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Mayor Lonnie Norman, mayor of Manchester, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Driverless boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks after going airborne

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three people conducting a photoshoot on a boat in a busy Florida river somehow fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control.