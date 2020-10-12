New technology creates recipe based on ingredients already in fridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What are you making for dinner tonight? Kroger’s new “Chefbot” has some suggestions.

According to a release from the grocery store, new technology can help find a recipe for the ingredients already in your refrigerator.

“Never has it been more necessary for people to be able to find quick, sustainable, and easy solutions for making meals at home - and no place makes it easier for food brands to engage directly with these people than Twitter,” said Dennis Bree, Twitter’s Director of Catalyst + Government & Causes. “Through the use of innovative technology, Kroger is bringing meal-time inspiration to the people on Twitter who are actively Tweeting about the need for new recipes more than ever before.”

To use Chefbot, users should follow these instructions:

1. Snap: Users snap a photo of three ingredients from their refrigerator or pantry

2. Tweet: Users tweet their photos to @KrogerChefbot. Through artificial intelligence, Chefbot identifies ingredients and then scans thousands of unique recipes on Kroger.com

3. Cook: Within seconds, Chefbot responds to the user’s original tweet to deliver a list of personalized recipe recommendations based on the selected ingredients

