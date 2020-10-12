Advertisement

No one knows what killed four horses, sickened others at a NC stable

Four horses have died and a dozen more have turned up sick at a North Carolina stable, and officials are searching for a source of the illness.
FILE PHOTO OF HORSES
FILE PHOTO OF HORSES(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERTFORD, N.C. (AP) - Four horses have died and a dozen more have turned up sick at a North Carolina stable, and officials are searching for a source of the illness. New Hope Stables in Hertford in Perquimans County reports no one knows what made the horses sick.

A Facebook post by the stable says almost all infectious diseases have been ruled out, and that the focus is shifting to poisoning.

The horses were all tested for coronavirus and other diseases, and all the tests came back negative.

The post also said the stable is working with the N.C. Department of Agriculture to determine the cause.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shooting victim who crashed car at Knoxville apartment identified

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Witnesses told police a man wearing red shorts and a white shirt fled from the vehicle before officers arrived, according to KPD.

WVLT

Intense blast of cold air this weekend

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Most of the week will see sunshine and slightly above average temperatures, but a strong fall front will bring the potential for our first frost of the season by the weekend.

News

Sharply colder air is here by the weekend!

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Nashville investigating big worship event outside courthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nashville officials say they are investigating a worship event outside the historic courthouse over the weekend that packed together a crowd of people, many unmasked despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

8-year-old Texas girl who died of dehydration forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Texas police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl in August, KOSA reported.

News

Thousands of volunteers sign up for intentional COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Thousands of volunteers are signing up to be intentionally exposed to COVID-19 as part of an experimental drug trial, according to a report from CNN.

News

UK sheep farmer sentenced to 14 years in prison for contaminated baby food plot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A sheep farmer was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday for his plot to use baby food laced with metal shards to blackmail on of Britain’s biggest supermarket chains.

News

Take a hike to help East Tenn. kids in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The group that represents abused children in Sevier County hopes you’ll take a hike to help raise money for them.

News

Tennessee mayor dies after COVID-19 battle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Mayor Lonnie Norman, mayor of Manchester, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Driverless boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks after going airborne

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three people conducting a photoshoot on a boat in a busy Florida river somehow fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control.