Ole Red’s Battle of the Bands coming to Gatlinburg

Watch Ole Red’s Battle of the Bands online.
(KXII)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Red’s Battle of the Bands series is coming to Gatlinburg.

The competitions will also take place in Orlando and Nashville.

Each band that participates in the competition will be able to perform two songs, including one original and one cover.

The performances will be livestreamed so that listeners can hear multiple bands at separate locations in one night.

The concerts are set to take place at 7 p.m. every Wednesday night. Ole Red posts the competition lineup online each week. Here’s what’s happening on October 14:

This Week’s Line Up:

Host: Clayton Shay

Competitors:

Nashville: Ross Livermore

Gatlinburg: Elijah Wise

Tishomingo: Jason Kyle

Orlando: Bailey Callahan

To watch the livestream and cast a vote for your favorite band visit the Ole Red Facebook Page.

