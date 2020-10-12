Advertisement

One dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Knoxville hotel

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
(WTVG)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead and another hospitalized with injuries after a shooting at a Knoxville hotel Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said officers were called to a reported shooting at the Red Roof Inn located at 5334 Central Avenue Pike around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

“The preliminary investigation determined that multiple suspects arrived at the motel and approached a second-floor room in a possible attempted armed robbery prior to the shooting occurring. The suspects then fled the scene prior to officer arrival,” KPD said in a release.

This incident is under investigation by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Investigator Preston Whillock at 865-215-7315.

