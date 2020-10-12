Petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza reaches more than 100K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taco Bell fans have pulled out all the stops in an attempt to save a menu item that will soon no longer be available.

More than 102,000 fans have signed a petition to keep the Mexican on the menu.

“Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans. Please band together, show support and save the Mexican Pizza,” the petition creator said Krish Jagirdar in his Change.org post.

The petition aims to get 150,000 signatures.

The Mexican Pizza is set to be removed from menus on Nov. 15 alongside the shredded chicken burrito, chicken soft taco and Pico de Gallo.

