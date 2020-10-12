Advertisement

Petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza reaches more than 100K

The Mexican Pizza is set to be removed from menus on Nov. 15 alongside the shredded chicken burrito, chicken soft taco and Pico de Gallo.
Taco Bell Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0.
Taco Bell Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taco Bell fans have pulled out all the stops in an attempt to save a menu item that will soon no longer be available.

More than 102,000 fans have signed a petition to keep the Mexican on the menu.

“Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans. Please band together, show support and save the Mexican Pizza,” the petition creator said Krish Jagirdar in his Change.org post.

The petition aims to get 150,000 signatures.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

