Priest allegedly caught recording sexual acts at church’s altar

Rev. Travis Clark was arrested on Oct. 1 for obscenity.
Rev. Travis Clark was arrested on Oct. 1 for obscenity.
Rev. Travis Clark was arrested on Oct. 1 for obscenity.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Louisiana priest was arrested after he was caught allegedly recording sexual acts at the altar of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, KHOU reported.

According to police, a passerby noticed the lights of the church on later than usual and stopped to take a closer look. The onlooker said they saw Rev. Travis Clark, 37, “half-naked” performing sexual acts with two women at the altar.

Police said there were stage lights, a mobile phone and a camera mounted on a tripod recording the acts. The witness called police who arrived on the scene and arrested the priest who had led the church since 2019.

On Saturday, the church consecrated a new altar after the previous one was burned following the incident.

“Let me be clear my sisters and brothers, there is no excuse for what took place here. It is sinful, totally unacceptable,” Archbishop Gregory Aymond said.

Clark was arrested, along with the two women on obscenity charges.

