Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

SACO, Maine (AP) -Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

Police say the man arrested Sunday in Dover, New Hampshire, is a former employee of a company called It’ll Be Pizza, which produces Portland Pie branded products.

The investigation was launched after a customer at the Saco Hannaford’s found razor blades in Portland Pie pizza dough purchased on Oct. 5.

Hannaford on Sunday issued a product recall for all Portland Pie dough and cheese products at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

