Remains of hunted bear illegally dumped in Tenn., says TWRA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennesse Wildlife Resources Agency asked hunters to legally dispose of animal remains following a viral post claiming a mother black bear and her cub were executed.

The Help Asheville Bears Facebook group made a post claiming the bears were executed in Erwin, Tennessee “with paws and heads amputated.”

The post included pictures of the animal remains.

TWRA officials said the remains were that of a full-grown black bear and a yearling, not a cub.

Officials said claims that the bears were a mother and cub who were executed is “going beyond facts of the situation.”

According to TWRA, the remains appear to be a dumpsite from hunters who did not harvest and dump the bears remains legally.

“It is very similar to a deer hunter who harvests a deer legally but has nowhere to dump the remains and chooses to dispose of them without permission,” TWRA said in a statement.

TWRA officials said they encourage hunters to dispose of animal remains legally by using a landfill, garbage convenience center or permission from a landowner.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.