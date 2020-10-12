Advertisement

Search continues for missing South Carolina teen ‘in crisis’

Police said Conrad is considered at-risk, but gave no further details on her suspected condition.
Meredyth Conrad is a white girl who is 5-foot 4-inches and 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Meredyth Conrad is a white girl who is 5-foot 4-inches and 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.(Lexington Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WVLT/WBTV) - South Carolina officials are on the search for a missing teen who is considered to be “in crisis.”

Meredyth Conrad, 17, reportedly left her home on Creek Side Lane overnight. Conrad’s family said they last saw her Sunday at 10 p.m.

Police said Conrad is considered at-risk, but gave no further details on her suspected condition.

The 17-year-old is described as 5′4″ and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said they don’t know what the teen may be wearing or if she is with anyone.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call 803-358-1520.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

