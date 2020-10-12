Search continues for missing South Carolina teen ‘in crisis’

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WVLT/WBTV) - South Carolina officials are on the search for a missing teen who is considered to be “in crisis.”

Meredyth Conrad, 17, reportedly left her home on Creek Side Lane overnight. Conrad’s family said they last saw her Sunday at 10 p.m.

Police said Conrad is considered at-risk, but gave no further details on her suspected condition.

The 17-year-old is described as 5′4″ and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said they don’t know what the teen may be wearing or if she is with anyone.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call 803-358-1520.

