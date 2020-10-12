Sen. Marsha Blackburn releases remarks on Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Senator Marsha Blackburn released opening remarks during a Committee hearing Monday on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Barrett, congratulations to you and your family. I’m delighted to see you back in the room. I am thrilled to see you are here with us today. We have had 164 American citizens nominated to the Supreme Court, and today is the fifth time that we have had a female judge come before us. We welcome you,” said Blackburn.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

