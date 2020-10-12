Advertisement

Sen. Marsha Blackburn releases remarks on Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearing

Senator Marsha Blackburn released opening remarks Monday on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Senator Marsha Blackburn released opening remarks during a Committee hearing Monday on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Barrett, congratulations to you and your family. I’m delighted to see you back in the room. I am thrilled to see you are here with us today. We have had 164 American citizens nominated to the Supreme Court, and today is the fifth time that we have had a female judge come before us. We welcome you,” said Blackburn.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

