Sen. McConnell set to debate Democratic rival McGrath Monday night

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath(Mitch McConnell for Senate/Amy McGrath for Senate)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP/WYMT/WKYT) - Kentucky voters are about to get their first, and potentially only, chance to see a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

“The Kentucky Debate,” organized by Gray Television and the University of Kentucky Student Government, will be broadcast live from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12th.

“The television reach for this debate is wide and UK’s involvement will help address a range of topics,” said longtime WKYT anchor and political editor Bill Bryant who will moderate the debate.

Monday’s debate could likely be the top two candidates' only face-to-face meeting. While McConnell agreed in August to participate in this debate, he has not accepted an invitation to a Kentucky Educational Television debate moderated by Renee Shaw.

Sen. McConnell is seeking a seventh term and has consistently led in polling. The rivals will debate at WKYT and the Lexington station took a number of precautions in response to the coronavirus. Kentucky is in the midst of another spike of COVID-19 cases.

In addition to WKYT in Lexington and WAVE in Louisville, Gray Television owns WYMT in Hazard, WBKO in Bowling Green, KFVS in Cape Girardeau/Paducah, WXIX in Cincinnati, WFIE in Evansville, WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington and WVLT in Knoxville offering the ability to share this live debate with the widest possible audience of Kentucky viewers.

You will be able to watch the debate on WYMT, on our website and on our Facebook page.

