Take a hike to help East Tenn. kids in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The group that represents abused children in Sevier County hopes you’ll take a hike to help raise money for them.

Lakeway CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) is holding a virtual hike in October. You can walk, bike or hike this month, set your own goals and make a small donation to get into the race.

The event was meant to be in person, but it was changed to virtual due to the pandemic.

Go here for more information and to sign up.

