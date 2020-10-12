Tenn. man accused of shooting man over car sale that happened 4 years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Officials in Memphis charged a man with murder after the victim told investigators the suspect shot him over a car sale that occurred four years go.

The victim told police he was at the intersection of McLemore Avenue and Willie Mitchell Boulevard Sunday when he was confronted by the suspect, Zachary Mims. Mims allegedly told the victim he would kill him and then pulled a gun on him and shot him.

WREG reported the victim drove away from the scene and went to Regional Medical Center. Police arrested Mims Sunday and said he admitted to arguing and shooting the victim.

Mims was charged with attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a gun and employment of a firearm.

