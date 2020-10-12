Advertisement

Tenn. woman invited to White House for President Trump’s speech

A Tennessee woman was invited to the White House as President Trump gave a speech days after he was discharged from a hospital for COVID-19.
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up, as he departs after speaking from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up, as he departs after speaking from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Tennessee woman was invited to the White House as President Trump gave a speech days after he was discharged from a hospital for COVID-19.

WTVF reported, Jasmine Woodson of Cookeville, Tenn. said she was contacted by the BLEXIT Foundation. The foundation asked her to attend a peaceful protest in support of law enforcement in Washington D.C.

“We wanted to change the narrative to show that minorities do like the police. Not all of us want to defund the police,” said Woodson.

Woodson said BLEXIT paid for her flight and hotel.

“The whole point of BLEXIT, which I wasn’t a member before going, is just Blacks exiting the left. You don’t have to be Republican or anything, I don’t identify as Republican, I just like Trump,” said Woodson.

WTVF reported Woodson received an invitation on Friday to the White House as she was getting on the plane.

“It was an official invitation from the White House. It said that ‘you are personally invited by Donald J. Trump to attend a speech on law and order’.”

President Trump’s appearance comes days after he was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following treatment for COVID-19.

Woodson told WTVF she was not concerned about getting sick.

“The White House staff would all walk around in the group to make sure we had our masks on and President Trump did walk out with a mask at first, but he took his off,” said Woodson. “It was crazy. There were so many Trump supporters of other races that you don’t really get to see on the news.”

Woodson said it was an unexpected weekend she likely won’t forget.

“It was just a great experience,” said Woodson.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee mayor dies after COVID-19 battle

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Mayor Lonnie Norman, mayor of Manchester, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Driverless boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks after going airborne

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three people conducting a photoshoot on a boat in a busy Florida river somehow fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control.

News

Tenn. man accused of shooting man over car sale that happened 4 years ago

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee man was charged with attempted murder afte rallegedly shooting a man.

News

Woman gets bitten by snake, has allergic reaction to anti-venom

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A woman belives her allergy to horses led to a stay at an Arizona ICU after she got bitten by a snake.

News

Visiting family over the holidays? Some Americans won’t, study says

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The holidays are normally a time of travel and family fun, but the pandemic has thrown a wrench in many families' routines.

Latest News

News

Vanderbilt first SEC school postponing game due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to ESPN Adam Rittenberg, Vanderbilt University will be the first SEC school to postpone a football game this season due to COVID-19.

News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn releases remarks on Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement Monday on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court.

News

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Search continues for missing South Carolina teen ‘in crisis’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said Conrad is considered at-risk, but gave no further details on her suspected condition.

News

MEDIC Regional Blood Center to reward donors with Ripley’s Aquarium tickets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it is currently at the critical level for O Positive and B Negative blood types.