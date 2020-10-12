Tennessee man arrested after firing shots into relative’s bedroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was arrested Sunday after police said he fired a shotgun into his relative’s bedroom.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Stone Dam Road around 10:35 p.m. for reports of an assault.

The victim told deputies he recently moved into Kevin Crumm’s home. The victim said Crumm was drinking when he left the home Sunday evening.

When Crumm returned home he reportedly hit the carport in the driveway. The victim said during this time, he stayed in his bedroom and locked the door to avoid Crumm.

According to reports, Crumm began threatening the victim and said he was going to, “blow his head off.”

Deputies said the victim heard Crumm load a shotgun and fire a shot. The victim said he hid is his closet to be safe. As the victim was approaching the closet, Crumm allegedly fired a shot that went through the bedroom door and struck a window.

The victim called 911 after shots were fired, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Crumm sitting in a chair with a shotgun lying beside him.

Crumm was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He is being held at the Greene County Detention Center.

