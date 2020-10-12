Tennessee mayor dies after COVID-19 battle

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - Tennessee Mayor Lonnie Norman, mayor of Manchester, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Norman died Monday after a “valiant fight against COVID-19.”

With a deep sense of sadness and loss, we announce the passing of Mayor Lonnie Norman after being hospitalized for... Posted by Mayor Lonnie Norman on Monday, October 12, 2020

Manchester is well known for hosting the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

