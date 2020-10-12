Thousands of volunteers sign up for intentional COVID-19 exposure

LONDON (CNN/ WVLT) - Thousands of volunteers are signing up to be intentionally exposed to COVID-19 as part of an experimental drug trial, according to a report from CNN.

The studies are being conduction by a group called One Day Sooner. They say the point is to study the disease, test vaccines, and improve treatment of the virus.

Similar trials have been used to combat cholera, typhoid, malaria, and even the common cold.

Critics say the trials have limited use because the young, healthy people who participate are not a good representation of larger society.

Read more about the trials and some volunteers who have chosen to participate here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.