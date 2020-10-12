Titans report no new COVID-19 cases Monday ahead of game against Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans reported no new positive COVID-19 cases Monday morning, according to ESPN.

The NFL said as long as no new cases are reported the Titan’s game against the Buffalo Bills can continue as scheduled.

The Titans plan to participate in a walk-through practice on Monday. The team was able to practice on Sunday despite a positive COVID-19 test in the organization after they were given the go-ahead by the NFL.

Sunday’s positive test ended a two-day run without any positive results. The Titans have had 13 players and 11 other personnel test positive since September 24 and most of those have come since they last played a game in Week Three.

The Titans are scheduled to take on the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on WVLT.

