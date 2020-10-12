Vanderbilt first SEC school postponing game due to COVID-19
According to ESPN Adam Rittenberg, Vanderbilt University will be the first SEC school to postpone a football game this season due to COVID-19.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to ESPN Adam Rittenberg, Vanderbilt University will be the first SEC school to postpone a football game this season due to COVID-19.
Sources confirmed by Rittenberg, stated the game will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues of contact tracing at Vanderbilt.
The Vanderbilt Commodores were planning to take on the Missouri Tigers Saturday, Oct. 16 in Columbia, Missouri.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.