Vanderbilt first SEC school postponing game due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to ESPN Adam Rittenberg, Vanderbilt University will be the first SEC school to postpone a football game this season due to COVID-19.

Sources confirmed by Rittenberg, stated the game will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues of contact tracing at Vanderbilt.

Can confirm Saturday's #Missouri-#Vanderbilt game will be postponed because of COVID issues (mainly contact tracing) at Vanderbilt. Will be first SEC game postponed this year. First reported by Power Mizzou. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 12, 2020

The Vanderbilt Commodores were planning to take on the Missouri Tigers Saturday, Oct. 16 in Columbia, Missouri.

