Vanderbilt first SEC school postponing game due to COVID-19

According to ESPN Adam Rittenberg, Vanderbilt University will be the first SEC school to postpone a football game this season due to COVID-19.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant (7) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant (7) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WKYT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to ESPN Adam Rittenberg, Vanderbilt University will be the first SEC school to postpone a football game this season due to COVID-19.

Sources confirmed by Rittenberg, stated the game will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues of contact tracing at Vanderbilt.

The Vanderbilt Commodores were planning to take on the Missouri Tigers Saturday, Oct. 16 in Columbia, Missouri.

