Visiting family over the holidays? Some Americans won’t, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The holidays are normally a time of travel and family fun, but the pandemic has thrown a wrench in many families' routines. That includes travel.

According to Travelocity, 80 percent of Americans will hit the road to see family this holiday season as opposed to flying. The company’s annual survey said a quarter of Americans plan to take a personal vacation this year rather than see relatives, and that number jumps up to 45 percent for families with children under 18.

WTVF reported that, instead of staying with family, most plan to stay at a hotel or vacation rental over the holidays, and two-thirds of Americans plan on traveling 250 miles or less from home.

