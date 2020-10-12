Vols No. 18 in AP poll, No. 17 in Coaches’ Poll; UT-UK set for SEC Network
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football remained in the top 20 of the national polls this week as the Vols were tabbed No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 17 in the Amway Coaches poll.
Tennessee (2-1) returns home to host Kentucky (1-2) at noon ET Saturday. The contest will be televised live on SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.
The Vols are ranked for the sixth consecutive week and it represents their fifth straight week in the top 20. Tennessee has won five consecutive games in Neyland Stadium dating back to last season. UT and UK will meet for the 116th time with the Vols holding an 81-25-9 all-time advantage.
Associated Press Top 25
1. Clemson (59)
2. Alabama (2)
3. Georgia (1)
4. Notre Dame
5. North Carolina
6. Ohio State
7. Oklahoma State
8. Cincinnati
9. Penn State
10. Florida
11. Texas A&M
12. Oregon
13. Miami
14. Auburn
15. BYU
16. Wisconsin
17. SMU
18. Tennessee
19. Michigan
20. Iowa State
21. Louisiana
22. Kansas State
23. Virginia Tech
24. Minnesota
25. USC
