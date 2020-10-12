Vols No. 18 in AP poll, No. 17 in Coaches’ Poll; UT-UK set for SEC Network

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football remained in the top 20 of the national polls this week as the Vols were tabbed No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 17 in the Amway Coaches poll.

Tennessee (2-1) returns home to host Kentucky (1-2) at noon ET Saturday. The contest will be televised live on SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call.

The Vols are ranked for the sixth consecutive week and it represents their fifth straight week in the top 20. Tennessee has won five consecutive games in Neyland Stadium dating back to last season. UT and UK will meet for the 116th time with the Vols holding an 81-25-9 all-time advantage.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (2)

3. Georgia (1)

4. Notre Dame

5. North Carolina

6. Ohio State

7. Oklahoma State

8. Cincinnati

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

12. Oregon

13. Miami

14. Auburn

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Michigan

20. Iowa State

21. Louisiana

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota

25. USC

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.