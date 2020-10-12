Vols won’t wear black jerseys to face Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt says the Vols won’t wear black jerseys during the Kentucky game at Neyland Stadium.

Players and staff had expressed a desire to wear the dark uniforms, but the team will not be able to do so due to a contract conflict with Nike, said Pruitt during a Monday press conference.

The University intended on auctioning the jerseys off to benefit local charities and organizations including Black Lives Matter.

“One thing we want to do is wear black jerseys for the Kentucky game then sell the jerseys to raise money for Black Lives Matter," said Pruitt earlier this year.

Pruitt says players and staff wanted to wear black jerseys against #Kentucky but won't be able to because of contract issues with Nike. #Vols — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) October 12, 2020

The Vols are expected to wear their regular orange gear for kick-off which is set for noon on October 17.

The game will air on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.