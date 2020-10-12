Warm week ends with falling temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of the week will see sunshine and slightly above average temperatures, but a strong fall front will bring the potential for our first frost of the season by the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Build in some extra time for that drive into work this morning as patchy dense fog could slow you down. It’ll also be a bit milder with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 60s.

Even as the fog lifts by mid morning, we’ll still be looking at a fairly cloudy day through the lunch hour. A few showers will even be possible. By the afternoon, however, skies will start to clear, sending high temperatures into the mid and upper 70s.

By Monday evening, the first of two cold fronts for the week will sweep through. Scattered showers will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau during the late evening hours while we’ll have to wait until the early morning hours of Tuesday before the rest of the region sees their chance.

LOOKING AHEAD

Behind Tuesday morning’s rain, sunshine and drier weather will stick around for a few days. Highs will dip slightly to around 70 degrees on Tuesday before jumping back up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.

The second cold front Thursday night looks to cool us down drastically. A few showers will be possible early Friday morning, but as skies start to clear, the true extent of the cool air will be felt. We’ll only manage the lower 60s by Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning, we could even see the first frost of the season for some of the higher elevations as lows are expected to dip into the mid 30s! Knoxville will start the day in the upper 30s! The weekend as a whole will be sunny and cooler with highs on either side of 60 degrees.

