Which Tennessee city is growing the fastest?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One city in Tennessee is among the fastest growing in the country, according to a report from WalletHub.

WalletHub lists more than 300 cities that are the fastest growing in the country, but only one from Tennessee is in the top 20.

According to the report, Murfreesboro ranks 19 on the list of America’s fastest growing cities.

WalletHub said, “To determine where the fastest local economic growth has occurred in the U.S., WalletHub compared 515 cities of varying population sizes based on 17 key measures of both growth and decline over a period of seven years.” The fastest growing city is Fort Meyers.

