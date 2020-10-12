Advertisement

Woman gets bitten by snake, has allergic reaction to anti-venom

A woman believes her allergy to horses led to a stay at an Arizona ICU after she got bitten by a snake.
FILE PHOTO OF A SNAKE
FILE PHOTO OF A SNAKE(KOTA)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - A woman believes her allergy to horses led to a stay at an Arizona ICU after she got bitten by a snake.

CBS 5 reported that Alyson Redmond spent six days backpacking in the Grand Canyon with her dad and eight other people. They stopped at Thunder River after a seven-mile hike, and that’s when she felt something touch her toe.

“I never felt something like this,” said Redmond. “I definitely felt something go in and out, so we first thought it might have been a stinger that went in and out, a bee sting or a wasp.”

After a night of sleep and a lot of swelling, Redmond was flown out of the Grand Canyon. Paramedics believed she’d been snake bitten, and she was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center where she was given a higher dose of anti-venom. But the anti-venom didn’t make her condition better.

“Within the first ten minutes I actually had the reaction,” said Redmond. “I looked at the nurse and said ‘something is wrong’ and cause they’re wearing the mask you could see her eyes get huge.”

CBS 5 reported that she took an anti-venom made using horse antibodies, and she happened to be allergic to horses.

“To get really sick on this is almost unheard of,” said Dr. Frank LoVecchio, a toxicologist who works in the Valley.

LoVecchio told CBS 5 that it’s rare because hospital-use anti-venoms usually don’t have a trace of the animal it came from.

“In an ideal world, the amount of animal proteins you get is extremely small almost negligible,” sad Dr. LoVecchio. “But when you have bad allergies or potential allergic reactions then these things can happen.”

Redmond was rushed to Phoenix ICU after she went into anaphylactic shock, and it could have been deadly. CBS 5 reported she recovered in three days after receiving an alternate anti-venom.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee mayor dies after COVID-19 battle

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Mayor Lonnie Norman, mayor of Manchester, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Driverless boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks after going airborne

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three people conducting a photoshoot on a boat in a busy Florida river somehow fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control.

News

Tenn. man accused of shooting man over car sale that happened 4 years ago

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee man was charged with attempted murder afte rallegedly shooting a man.

News

Visiting family over the holidays? Some Americans won’t, study says

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The holidays are normally a time of travel and family fun, but the pandemic has thrown a wrench in many families' routines.

Latest News

News

Vanderbilt first SEC school postponing game due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to ESPN Adam Rittenberg, Vanderbilt University will be the first SEC school to postpone a football game this season due to COVID-19.

News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn releases remarks on Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement Monday on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing to the Supreme Court.

News

Tenn. woman invited to White House for President Trump’s speech

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tenn. woman was invited to the White House as President Trump gave a speech days after he was discharged from a hospital for COVID-19.

News

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials say a man suspected of tampering with fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket is in custody in New Hampshire.

News

Search continues for missing South Carolina teen ‘in crisis’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said Conrad is considered at-risk, but gave no further details on her suspected condition.

News

MEDIC Regional Blood Center to reward donors with Ripley’s Aquarium tickets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it is currently at the critical level for O Positive and B Negative blood types.