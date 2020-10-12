Woman gets bitten by snake, has allergic reaction to anti-venom

(WVLT) - A woman believes her allergy to horses led to a stay at an Arizona ICU after she got bitten by a snake.

CBS 5 reported that Alyson Redmond spent six days backpacking in the Grand Canyon with her dad and eight other people. They stopped at Thunder River after a seven-mile hike, and that’s when she felt something touch her toe.

“I never felt something like this,” said Redmond. “I definitely felt something go in and out, so we first thought it might have been a stinger that went in and out, a bee sting or a wasp.”

After a night of sleep and a lot of swelling, Redmond was flown out of the Grand Canyon. Paramedics believed she’d been snake bitten, and she was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center where she was given a higher dose of anti-venom. But the anti-venom didn’t make her condition better.

“Within the first ten minutes I actually had the reaction,” said Redmond. “I looked at the nurse and said ‘something is wrong’ and cause they’re wearing the mask you could see her eyes get huge.”

CBS 5 reported that she took an anti-venom made using horse antibodies, and she happened to be allergic to horses.

“To get really sick on this is almost unheard of,” said Dr. Frank LoVecchio, a toxicologist who works in the Valley.

LoVecchio told CBS 5 that it’s rare because hospital-use anti-venoms usually don’t have a trace of the animal it came from.

“In an ideal world, the amount of animal proteins you get is extremely small almost negligible,” sad Dr. LoVecchio. “But when you have bad allergies or potential allergic reactions then these things can happen.”

Redmond was rushed to Phoenix ICU after she went into anaphylactic shock, and it could have been deadly. CBS 5 reported she recovered in three days after receiving an alternate anti-venom.

