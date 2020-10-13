3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Knox County Tuesday.

Data from the KCHD website shows the case count increased by 146 over the previous day and four additional COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

There have now been a total of 11,170 COVID-19 cases in the county and 89 deaths.

70 people are currently hospitalized in Knox Couty and 396 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

For more information on Knox County COVID-19 data visit the Knox County Health Department website.

