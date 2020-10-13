37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WVLT/WLBT) - Mississippi officials discovered 37.5 pounds of meth inside a spare tire during a traffic stop.

On Oct. 1, deputies made a traffic stop on Interstate 20 after a vehicle was reportedly driving in a “careless manner.”

As deputies were talking to the driver they noticed a tire in the bed of the truck. According to reports, during a search of the vehicle deputies located the nearly 38 pounds of meth hidden in the tire.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking methamphetamine.

“The negative impact it would have had, by destroying the lives of our citizens, could be detrimental to our society,” said Sheriff Mike Lee. “We would like to thank our deputies for their commitment and dedication to keeping our communities and citizens safe by taking illegal narcotics such as this off the streets and possibly out of the hands of our children.”

Officials said the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.

