Coldest air of the fall arrives this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might be enjoying the short-sleeve weather this week, but you’ll be searching for that heavier jacket as early as Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty downpours overnight managed to drop a quick tenth of an inch of rain in a few spots. As they continue to march east along the cold front, they should be wrapping up just in time for the drive in to work this morning. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s to near 60.

Skies will start to clear around lunch time, leaving us with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. North winds will drop us slightly into the lower 70s for highs.

Wednesday and Thursday are both beautiful days with lots of sunshine and temperatures just shy of 80 degrees. The warm-up will be short-lived as the next cold front arrives late Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday night’s front not only brings a few scattered showers to the first half of our Friday, but it also brings significantly cooler temperatures. Friday morning will start off in the upper 40s while the afternoon hours struggle to hit 60 degrees. That means many high school football games that evening will be kicking off in the lower 50s!

We’re in the upper 30s for the first time since the middle of May in the Knoxville area. They may even be in the lower 20s by LeConte and Clingman’s Dome! If you’re along the Cumberland Plateau or in the Foothills, you may want to make plans to bring in or cover up those fragile plants Friday night as lows dip into the mid 30s.

The weather for the Vols game is gorgeous, but it’s cold. The start of the game at Neyland will be in the lower 50s before climbing to near 60 by the final whistle.

The weekend is mostly sunny; perfect for viewing the fall colors while they last! The next shot at rain doesn’t arrive until the middle of next week.

