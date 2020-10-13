Advertisement

Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples

When you think of pink food, do pineapples come to mind? According to Del Monte, pink pineapples are now available for purchase.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020
Pinkglow pineapples are dyed pink and exclusive to Del Monte.

According to the company, they took about two years to grow and are hand-picked on a special farm in Costa Rica.

The pineapples cost around $49.00 each.

Del Monte says the juice is worth the squeeze on your wallet. The pineapples are supposed to be juicier and sweeter.

Buyers get a certificate of authenticity with the purchase.

