Dolly Parton discusses her most iconic outfits over the decades

Parton said she has never thought of herself as being fashionable.
Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton sat down with Vogue to break down the most iconic outfits she has worn throughout her career.

Parton said she has never thought of herself as being fashionable.

The first look Parton showcased was her “Jolene” cover from 1974. On the cover, Parton can be seen wearing a blue striped jumpsuit with puffy sleeves.

“I always loved puffy sleeves and I kind of felt comfortable in this whole little outfit," Parton said. “This was a great time in my life because I was just about to have one of the biggest hits I’ve ever had."

The country legend also discussed her outfit from the 1977 “Here You Come Again” album cover

“I might’ve put this together myself, it’s just a shirt with a knot tied on my belly and a pair of blue jeans," Parton joked. "But that big ole puffy hair, I would imagine somebody probably said why don’t you kind of like a little Marilyn look.... Marilyn Manson is more like it.”

Parton noted many people advised her not to release “Here You Come Again,” saying she shouldn’t stray from her classic county roots and it was a big mistake. The singer said she told the naysayers she wasn’t leaving country and would take it with her wherever she goes.

“I am country,” Parton said. “I was so excited when ‘Here You Come Again’ became my first million-selling record.”

Parton also reminisced about her outfit for the premiere of “9 to 5” in 1980, when Parton said she truly felt fashionable for the first time.

Other notable looks discussed in the video include the 1984 “Rhinestone” premiere, Parton’s white jeweled gown from her 1988 “Christmas At Home” TV special, and the leather and cheetah jumpsuit from Saturday Night Live.

Parton’s most recent iconic look was her 2019 Grammy Awards gown. The East Tennessee signer recalled the night when she got the chance to sing with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus. Parton said she credits many of her young fans to Miley Cyrus performing ‘Jolene’ on tour.

Watch the full video here:

