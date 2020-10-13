Advertisement

Fake nurse to report to West Virginia prison

Woman who posed as nurse without credentials ordered to report to West Virginia prison.
Misty Dawn Bacon / JCSO
Misty Dawn Bacon / JCSO(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The woman found guilty of posing as a nurse without credentials has been ordered to report to a West Virginia prison.

According to a court order, Misty Dawn Bacon must report to a federal prison in Alderson, West Virginia at a time that is yet to be determined.

The order also shows she must pay $730,289.37 in restitution and a personal money judgment of $207,234.47. Bacon will not have to pay interest on the amount after the court determined she would be unable to pay.

After Bacon completes her prison sentence of 51 months, she will be placed on supervised release for three years.

Bacon signed a federal plea agreement on December 12, 2019, admitting to wire fraud, health care fraud and using another person’s identification to commit federal crimes.

During court proceedings, a family therapist for Bacon, Teresa Fletcher, suggested a psychiatric ward for Bacon and identified cognitive distortions in her mind.

“There are cognitive distortions in her mind that make it okay for her to do certain things,” said Fletcher.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee looks to keep 36-year winning streak against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium alive

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Neyland Stadium has not been kind to the Wildcats.

News

Jackson Ave. construction expected to be complete by December

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The new ramps that will connect Jackson Avenue and Gay Street in the Old City are expected to be completed by Dec. 8.

News

Knox County Sheriff former fleet manager charged with official misconduct

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The sheriff’s office said Kidd was placed on leave after the sheriff “became aware of inappropriate conduct” and asked for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into it.

WVLT

Coldest air of the fall arrives this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
You might be enjoying the short-sleeve weather this week, but you’ll be searching for that heavier jacket as early as Friday.

Latest News

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Knox County Tuesday.

News

Free virtual legal clinic aims to help victims of domestic violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The virtual clinic will be held on Oct. 27 and 28 in an effort to serve those who need assistance, without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.

News

Webinar series to help Tenn. businesses recover from pandemic strain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Business experts will share best practices for optimizing small businesses in Tennessee.

News

Sevierville doctor, patients arrested in scheme to fraudulently obtain painkillers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Two of his patients, Carley Stiles Davis and Christy Anna Stiles were arrested in connection to the investigation.

News

Titans report no new COVID-19 cases, game against Bills to continue as scheduled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Titans will take on the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on WVLT.

News

Fatal shootings prompt North Knox residents to combat crime, drugs in their neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
KPD said two separate shootings happened just hours apart in North Knoxville leaving two men dead.