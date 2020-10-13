Advertisement

Fatal shootings prompt North Knox residents to combat crime, drugs in their neighborhood

KPD said two separate shootings happened just hours apart in North Knoxville leaving two men dead.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The barking of Amanda’s dog served as an alarm that something was wrong Sunday.

“Is it okay to even come out your front door?” Amanda asked.

Amanda stepped out to see a handful of police officers across the street at the Red Roof Inn where KPD said two people were shot. She’s only lived in the area for a month and is already making an unsettling observation.

“It’s not the safest neighborhood ever,” Amanda said. Police said multiple shooters walked up to a room on the second-floor to rob someone.

At some point, shots were fired killing John Townsend, from Knoxville, and sending another person to the hospital. “It’s just even scarier now that that has happened across the street,” Amanda said.

A couple of hours after the hotel shooting, another fatal shooting happened at Lonsdale Homes.

The body found inside a car there belonged to Demario Lowery from Detroit, MI. Lonsdale neighbors told WVLT News they’re not standing by to watch another person die outside their home.

They plan to start a neighborhood watch. Their next public meeting is set for Oct. 19 at the Emerald Youth Foundation Center located on Sherman Street starting at 6:30 p.m.

KPD has an interactive crime map on its website that tracks recent crimes across the city. Residents can report tips and see what’s happening around their area.

