Free virtual legal clinic aims to help victims of domestic violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Bar Association announced a free legal advice clinic for victims of domestic violence.

The virtual clinic will be held on Oct. 27 and 28 in an effort to serve those who need assistance, without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.

The clinic will offer advice on a variety of legal issues including family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support, and personal injury.

To participate in the clinic, individuals must register by Oct. 21. To register follow these steps:

Call (865)215-6835 to be prescreened between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., on Monday, October 19th, Tuesday, October 20th, or Wednesday, October 21st.

Qualifying participants will receive a callback from law students on Saturday, October 24th to complete a full intake for the clinic.

Attorneys will call participants during their preferred 3-hour time slot on Tuesday, October 27th or Wednesday, October 28th.

