Advertisement

Free virtual legal clinic aims to help victims of domestic violence

The virtual clinic will be held on Oct. 27 and 28 in an effort to serve those who need assistance, without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (MGN)
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (MGN)(WJHG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Bar Association announced a free legal advice clinic for victims of domestic violence.

The virtual clinic will be held on Oct. 27 and 28 in an effort to serve those who need assistance, without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.

The clinic will offer advice on a variety of legal issues including family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support, and personal injury.

To participate in the clinic, individuals must register by Oct. 21. To register follow these steps:

  • Call (865)215-6835 to be prescreened between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., on Monday, October 19th, Tuesday, October 20th, or Wednesday, October 21st.
  • Qualifying participants will receive a callback from law students on Saturday, October 24th to complete a full intake for the clinic.
  • Attorneys will call participants during their preferred 3-hour time slot on Tuesday, October 27th or Wednesday, October 28th.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Lee to visit Oak Ridge Tuesday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Governor Bill Lee is expected to speak at a U.S Department of Energy event in Oak Ridge.

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Knox County Tuesday.

WVLT

Coldest air of the fall arrives this weekend

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
You might be enjoying the short-sleeve weather this week, but you’ll be searching for that heavier jacket as early as Friday.

News

Webinar series to help Tenn. businesses recover from pandemic strain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Business experts will share best practices for optimizing small businesses in Tennessee.

Latest News

News

Sevierville doctor, patients arrested in scheme to fraudulently obtain painkillers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Two of his patients, Carley Stiles Davis and Christy Anna Stiles were arrested in connection to the investigation.

News

Titans report no new COVID-19 cases, game against Bills to continue as scheduled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Titans will take on the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on WVLT.

News

Fatal shootings prompt North Knox residents to combat crime, drugs in their neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
KPD said two separate shootings happened just hours apart in North Knoxville leaving two men dead.

News

Tenn. man ‘confronted and restrained’ by resident while allegedly breaking into apartment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Bowman was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

News

Mars to appear at its ‘biggest and brightest’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Mars will rise as the sun sets and reach its peak in the night sky at midnight.

News

What a teal pumpkin means this Halloween

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
FARE suggested going to the dollar store and making a separate bowl for kids who might have food allergies.