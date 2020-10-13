Advertisement

GM had personal stake in protecting Titans from COVID-19

Jon Robinson hopes people around the NFL understand he has tried to do everything the right way.
(Rick)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson has a very personal stake in keeping the Titans safe during the coronavirus pandemic. He hopes people around the NFL understand he has tried to do everything the right way.

His oldest daughter, Taylor, has several auto-immune issues, including Type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

“We try to do everything we can to protect her and keep her safe because exposing her to this, it would be really, really serious for her,” Robinson said Monday.

Robinson noted that’s why the Titans worked hard to follow all protocols to protect everyone connected with the franchise. Still, the Titans wound up with the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with a total of 24 players and personnel testing positive since Sept. 24.

No, the Titans (3-0) have not heard from the NFL or the players union on any punishment, and Robinson said whether discipline is warranted is not for him to decide. He has heard some of the calls for heavy punishment for a team that has had two games rescheduled because of the outbreak.

“We’ve been extremely transparent with both groups with our situation as they try to piece things together,” Robinson said of the NFL and the NFL Players Association. “So that we can put some things in place that this doesn’t happen again.”

Asked if this outbreak was preventable, Robinson said he’s wracked his brain trying to figure out what happened. Learning more details about the incubation period also has been “eye opening.”

“All it takes is as a small window of opportunity, it seems, for this thing to find its way in and have an impact,” Robinson said.

The Titans added buses for their trip to the Nashville airport and in Minnesota on Sept. 26 after outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen tested positive. Robinson said he and coach Mike Vrabel already had sent everyone home and closed the Titans' facility Sept. 29 after three players and five personnel tested positive.

The NFL followed soon after with guidelines for the Titans to follow.

Robinson said since this outbreak the Titans added two HEPA filtration systems, one for the locker room and the other for the cafeteria where all tables have been removed. They also moved 26 lockers to the indoor practice field where lockers and chairs are now 8 feet apart instead of 6 feet.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What a teal pumpkin means this Halloween

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
FARE suggested going to the dollar store and making a separate bowl for kids who might have food allergies.

News

37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.

News

Tennessee officials investigating fatal shooting by police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The vehicle Jones was driving had been reported stolen, the TBI said.

National

‘Absolute beast’: Teenage fishermen catch 1,000-pound tuna

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCVB Staff
The story of friends that landed a fish that weighed more than the three of them combined is a story that’s going to be hard to top at any dock.

Latest News

WVLT

Coldest air of the fall arrives this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
You might be enjoying the short-sleeve weather this week, but you’ll be searching for that heavier jacket as early as Friday.

News

Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
When you think of pink food, does pineapples come to mind? According to Del Monte, pink pineapples are now available for purchase.

News

Tenn. man pleads guilty having sex with woman and not disclosing HIV status

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Nashville man pleaded guilty to having sex with a woman without telling her he was HIV positive, officials said.

News

Tenn. family farm remembers Charlie Daniels with maze

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A family farm in Tennessee remembered the late Charlie Daniels by designing a corn maze.

WVLT

Intense blast of cold air this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Most of the week will see sunshine and slightly above average temperatures, but a strong fall front will bring the potential for our first frost of the season by the weekend.

News

Here’s what Knoxville police recruits do for diversity training

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Knoxville Police Chief and Mayor started the discussion about the specific training following the death of George Floyd