Gov. Lee to visit Oak Ridge Tuesday
Governor Bill Lee is expected to speak at a U.S Department of Energy event in Oak Ridge.
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is set to speak in Oak Ridge Tuesday afternoon.
Lee is expected to appear at 4 p.m. to speak at a U.S Department of Energy event at Oak Ridge Fire Station #4.
WVLT News will carry the event live online and on Facebook.
