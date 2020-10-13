Here’s what Knoxville police recruits do for diversity training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department recruits are training to deal with whatever they might encounter on the streets, and that includes diversity training for subjects of race, the LGBTQ community and even learning to speak Spanish.

Lieutenant Josh Shaffer with KPD said new recruits now spend nine hours on specific cultural training, and the cadets are exposed to even more through field training.

Recruits learn about bias and how it can impact the community, especially when it comes to the African American, Latino, Muslim, LGBTQ, and senior communities, as well as those who are hearing or vision impaired, or have mobility challenges.

“Cultural awareness is becoming aware of those differences and having an appreciation for them. Culture is more than color. It’s ethnicity, it’s religion, it’s social groups that form. It’s gender identity, it’s sexuality,” said Lieutenant Shaffer.

The cultural training is nothing new for for the department. It’s been around for 26 years, but the force is changing and expanding the program to mirror changes in the community.

KPD is also partnering with PARC, the Police Advisory and Review Committee, continuing to hear feedback from the community.

