Advertisement

Here’s what Knoxville police recruits do for diversity training

Knoxville Police Chief and Mayor started the discussion about the specific training following the death of George Floyd
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department recruits are training to deal with whatever they might encounter on the streets, and that includes diversity training for subjects of race, the LGBTQ community and even learning to speak Spanish.

Lieutenant Josh Shaffer with KPD said new recruits now spend nine hours on specific cultural training, and the cadets are exposed to even more through field training.

Recruits learn about bias and how it can impact the community, especially when it comes to the African American, Latino, Muslim, LGBTQ, and senior communities, as well as those who are hearing or vision impaired, or have mobility challenges.

“Cultural awareness is becoming aware of those differences and having an appreciation for them. Culture is more than color. It’s ethnicity, it’s religion, it’s social groups that form. It’s gender identity, it’s sexuality,” said Lieutenant Shaffer.

The cultural training is nothing new for for the department. It’s been around for 26 years, but the force is changing and expanding the program to mirror changes in the community.

KPD is also partnering with PARC, the Police Advisory and Review Committee, continuing to hear feedback from the community.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Intense blast of cold air this weekend

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Most of the week will see sunshine and slightly above average temperatures, but a strong fall front will bring the potential for our first frost of the season by the weekend.

News

Ole Red’s Battle of the Bands coming to Gatlinburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Watch Ole Red’s Battle of the Bands online.

News

BBB: Scammers are posing as Amazon employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
As more people are relying on delivery services, the Better Business Bureau warns of scammers following suit.

News

Which Tennessee city is growing the fastest?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
One city in Tennessee is among the fastest growing in the country, according to a report from WalletHub.

Latest News

Making A Difference

Making a Difference: Knoxville Botanical Garden gives back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum used its resources to share the beauty of nature and grow food for neighbors in need.

News

Man killed in Knoxville hotel shooting identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

News

Louisiana teen arrested for abusing paralyzed mother

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A 19-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Saturday after allegedly physically and emotionally abusing his partially paralyzing, wheelchair-bound mother, WVUE reported.

News

No one knows what killed four horses, sickened others at a NC stable

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The horses were all tested for coronavirus and other diseases, and all the tests came back negative.

News

Shooting victim who crashed car at Knoxville apartment identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Witnesses told police a man wearing red shorts and a white shirt fled from the vehicle before officers arrived, according to KPD.

News

Sharply colder air is here by the weekend!

Updated: 3 hours ago