Advertisement

Jackson Ave. construction expected to be complete by December

The new ramps that will connect Jackson Avenue and Gay Street in the Old City are expected to be completed by Dec. 8.
The new ramps that will connect Jackson Avenue and Gay Street in the Old City are expected to be completed by Dec. 8.
The new ramps that will connect Jackson Avenue and Gay Street in the Old City are expected to be completed by Dec. 8.(City of Knoxville)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction on the Jackson Avenue Ramps is underway. The $8.7 million project began after the original ramps began crumbling and became structurally deficient.

Currently, a committee of engineers and landscape architects are making color selections for the ramps.

Cassy M. Goldston with Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers says there were three color selections that needed to be made. The picks came from City staff, Vaughn & Melton, the project’s design engineer, and Ross/Fowler, the landscape architect.

One choice was for the colored concrete for the sidewalk, bridge railing and bridge deck under pavers. “We wanted to match the Gay Street Viaduct,” Goldston says. “This colored concrete will get a sandblast finish that exposes the aggregate and gives it a more natural look.”

The committee also chose a brick veneer finish for spaces under the ramp. The team chose a finish that resembled the historic look of the original ramps.

The new ramps that will connect Jackson Avenue and Gay Street in the Old City are expected to be completed by Dec. 8.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee looks to keep 36-year winning streak against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium alive

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Neyland Stadium has not been kind to the Wildcats.

News

Fake nurse to report to West Virginia prison

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Woman who posed as nurse without credentials ordered to report to West Virginia prison.

News

Knox County Sheriff former fleet manager charged with official misconduct

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The sheriff’s office said Kidd was placed on leave after the sheriff “became aware of inappropriate conduct” and asked for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into it.

WVLT

Coldest air of the fall arrives this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
You might be enjoying the short-sleeve weather this week, but you’ll be searching for that heavier jacket as early as Friday.

Latest News

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Knox County Tuesday.

News

Free virtual legal clinic aims to help victims of domestic violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The virtual clinic will be held on Oct. 27 and 28 in an effort to serve those who need assistance, without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.

News

Webinar series to help Tenn. businesses recover from pandemic strain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Business experts will share best practices for optimizing small businesses in Tennessee.

News

Sevierville doctor, patients arrested in scheme to fraudulently obtain painkillers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Two of his patients, Carley Stiles Davis and Christy Anna Stiles were arrested in connection to the investigation.

News

Titans report no new COVID-19 cases, game against Bills to continue as scheduled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Titans will take on the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on WVLT.

News

Fatal shootings prompt North Knox residents to combat crime, drugs in their neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
KPD said two separate shootings happened just hours apart in North Knoxville leaving two men dead.