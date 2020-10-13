Jackson Ave. construction expected to be complete by December

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction on the Jackson Avenue Ramps is underway. The $8.7 million project began after the original ramps began crumbling and became structurally deficient.

Currently, a committee of engineers and landscape architects are making color selections for the ramps.

Cassy M. Goldston with Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers says there were three color selections that needed to be made. The picks came from City staff, Vaughn & Melton, the project’s design engineer, and Ross/Fowler, the landscape architect.

One choice was for the colored concrete for the sidewalk, bridge railing and bridge deck under pavers. “We wanted to match the Gay Street Viaduct,” Goldston says. “This colored concrete will get a sandblast finish that exposes the aggregate and gives it a more natural look.”

The committee also chose a brick veneer finish for spaces under the ramp. The team chose a finish that resembled the historic look of the original ramps.

The new ramps that will connect Jackson Avenue and Gay Street in the Old City are expected to be completed by Dec. 8.

